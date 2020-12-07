Work on the next-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class continues as our photographers have caught another prototype testing on public roads in Germany. It still rides with a good dose of camouflage but that's not obstructing our view of the car’s body, lights, and overall proportions. Interestingly, for some reason, Mercedes has decided to put small camouflage stamps even on the center caps of the wheels.

It won’t be an exaggeration if we say the new C-Class sedan wears the design DNA of its predecessor that’s still available around the world. The short overhangs, bubbly front fascia, and gently sloped roofline all remind us of the W205 generation of what is one of the brand’s best-selling models globally. The look of the W206 won’t represent a drastic departure from the restrained appearance of the outgoing model.

However, under the familiar skin, the new C-Class will feature many revisions. Starting with the architecture, the sedan will ride on the MRA2 platform which is based on the current RWD platform of Mercedes but benefits from many improvements and even shares components with the EVA platform, which will underpin many EQ-branded electrified vehicles in the future.

The model will switch to a new and more efficient engine family, consisting of four- and six-cylinder diesel and gasoline units. More importantly, the new architecture will allow for the integration of a 48-volt electrical system, which will unlock further advantages compared to the current architecture in terms of efficiency.

A new plug-in hybrid powertrain is also in the works. It will use a four-cylinder gas engine and will offer a generous electric range of up to 62 miles (100 kilometers) at a single charge. There are even rumors for an electrified C63 range-topper using a four-cylinder engine but those rumors haven’t been confirmed yet.