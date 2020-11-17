The companies could be folded into a single structure.

Volkswagen is aiming big with its electrification plan. According to the automaker’s recently updated strategy, it’ll invest no less than $86 billion in electric, hybrid, and digital technologies over the course of five years. Apparently, this investment will require some internal restructuring and additional savings, and part of the bill could be paid by Volkswagen Group’s Italian division.

In a new report, Automotive News says Volkswagen is discussing a potential move to carve out Lamborghini, Ducati, and Italdesign. The three companies could be folded into a single structure which would be easier to offer to interested parties. The German company reportedly wants to streamline its operations and put a stronger focus on its electrified future.

The Future Of Lamborghini Is Uncertain:

lamborghini bugatti future november decision VW Group To Decide Bugatti And Lamborghini Fate In November: Report
vw interested selling lamborghini VW Group Reportedly Interested In Selling Lamborghini [UPDATE]

"We are working on our Italian legal structure," Herbert Diess, CEO of Volkswagen, told the publication. “We are, let’s say, bringing it into a legal structure where we could act,” he added, explaining that no final decisions on divestments have been made. “It’s probably a bit of a slower process” but “it’s on our agenda,” Diess concluded.

The new report comes just a few weeks after sources familiar with the matter said Volkswagen is looking into a potential spin-off or initial public offering of Lamborghini and Ducati. Approximately a year ago, it was also reported that Volkswagen is considering a move to fold Lamborghini into a separate legal entity that could be complete by the end of 2020.

In September this year, it was reported that Volkswagen is looking at different options for the future of Lamborghini, Ducati, and Bugatti, including selling the three brands. "Technology partnerships" or some form of "restructuring" were also reportedly in the plans.

Source: Automotive News

Gallery: 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD: First Drive

2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD front quarter static
69 Photos
2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD front quarter static 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD front action 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD front action 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD front action 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD front action 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD front quarter action 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD front quarter action

Lamborghini Huracán

Lamborghini Huracán
Explore Reviews

More photos

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Fluo Capsule
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Fluo Capsule
Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder
Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder
Lamborghini Huracan Evo by Novitec
Lamborghini Huracan Evo by Novitec
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Amazon Alexa
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Amazon Alexa
Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD
Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD
Lamborghini Huracan EVO Test Mule Spy Photos
Lamborghini Huracan EVO Test Mule Spy Photos

Join owners and enthusiasts discussing this topic at LamborghiniChat.com!