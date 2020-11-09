The Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts guide is famous for its pricey gifts and getaways, and the 2020 catalog isn’t looking to change that tradition. The Fantasy Guide often offers an automobile, maybe a Lexus or an Infiniti, though it won’t be this year. Instead, the company is promoting a sleek, bespoke Bowlus travel trailer to the tune of $255,000 as the guide’s ultimate gift. And only one will be available for purchase.

The Bowlus Bespoke Customized Endless Highways Performance Edition travel trailer is stunning with a riveted aluminum exterior. It may look like an Airstream, but Bowlus was first to use the shiny material through the 1930s until its demise in 1937. The company was resurrected in 2014 with the goal of becoming the most advanced travel trailer in the world, though, with Neiman Marcus, it could certainly be one of the nicest.

Gallery: Bowlus Bespoke Customized Endless Highways Performance Edition

7 Photos

Neiman Marcus doesn’t provide a full rundown of the features because the customer will work with Bowlus CEO Geneva Long to personalize much of the trailer’s interior. Customers will have an overwhelming number of options – more than 400 for seating, 40 for flooring, 35 for bedding, and 100 for the awning – to choose from when finalizing their purchase. The standout feature is the trailer’s electric power system that can allow for up to two weeks of off-grid living, which can rapidly charge in three to four hours. Bluetooth makes accessing the system with a smartphone a breeze.

The Bowlus Endless Highways Performance Edition travel trailer can sleep four while accommodating four diners, measuring 26 feet long while tipping the scales at 3,200 pounds (1,451 kilograms). Dinnerware for four is included, as is Abbio Kitchen cookware, which joins the available outdoor seating for two. The $255,000 price tag isn’t cheap, though it does include a donation to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation, the company’s charity that looks to provide art opportunities for children.