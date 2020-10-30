A new spy video provides over 11 minutes of footage of the upcoming Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS lapping the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The car looks ready for the racetrack and has a sound that matches.

Starting with the existing 718 Cayman GT4, the RS features extra vents in the fascia that appear to be for brake cooling. A different hood gains a pair of NACA ducts. There are even bigger changes along the sides where the inlets grow larger, and there are now vents in the side windows to send even more air to the mid-mounted engine. The rear gains a wing with swan-neck mounting and large endplates. The exhaust pipes seem to have a larger diameter, too.

Gallery: Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Spy Photos

18 Photos

Underneath the rear deck, the model reportedly retains a 4.0-liter flat-six. A rumor suggests tweaks to the engine could take the output as high as 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts), as a major boost over the existing 414 hp (309 kW). Given that the previous 911 GT3 RS is good for 520 hp (388 kW) from a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter mill, this info at least seems to have some merit.

The Cayman GT4 RS looks incredibly quick in this video. There seems to be loads of grip from the sticky tires, suspension tweaks, and increased downforce. Porsche probably makes an effort to lighten the vehicle's weight over the standard GT4, too.

We expect the GT4 RS to debut in 2021 but probably would go on sale in the US as a 2022 model year product. Pricing is likely a decent premium over the current GT4's $100,200.