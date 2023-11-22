You could do worse than spend time behind the wheel of a 718 Cayman on a nice road. Upping the ante to the Cayman GT4 RS is even better. Finding an empty stretch of winding mountain road to enjoy it? Now we're talking legit automotive heaven. Tragically, Porsche treats us to just 56 seconds of such nirvana in this short video, but fear not. We have the inside scoop on how you can enjoy this exact road.

But first, here's a reminder of what makes the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS so special. It's the range-topping trim in the Cayman line, borrowing the beautiful 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six from the 911 GT3 for power. It's tuned to 493 horsepower here, driving the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Gallery: 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS: First Drive

25 Photos

Porsche says the GT4 RS reaches 60 mph in 3.2 seconds, so long as there's enough grip available. It can also lap the Nurburgring's Nordschleife loop in just over seven minutes. Our own experience driving the GT4 RS confirms this is indeed a fantastic driver's car.

Here's what makes the road in this video so special. Iron Mountain Road in western South Dakota could be the best-kept road trip secret of them all. It's not really a secret – there's a website dedicated to this 17-mile jaunt through the central Black Hills – but it doesn't get anywhere near the attention of places like Tail of the Dragon. And yet, with 314 curves snaking through granite cliffs and three tunnels, it's every bit as thrilling to drive. The road is home to the "pigtail bridges," a segment that literally spirals through two 360-degree turns.

Photo Credit: Christopher Smith / Motor1

Also known as Highway 16A, the road connects the eastern entrance of Custer State Park to Highway 244, approximately three miles from Mt. Rushmore. Regardless of where you start, the road meanders to Norbeck Peak at an elevation of 5,400 feet. This midway point offers a killer view of the entire Black Hills range, and it's near this point where Porsche's video starts. Of course, being a public road there are speed limits to observe. But, if you don't have the ability to close the road like Porsche did, it's still dynamic enough to enjoy at lower velocities.

As a former South Dakota resident, I enjoyed this drive many times. So Porsche, if you're interested in doing another run with an experienced Iron Mountain Road driver, hit me up. I'm happy to offer my services free of charge.