The next-gen Volkswagen Golf R is just days away from debuting on November 4, but the engineers are continuing to push the hot hatch around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Listening to the vehicle in this video, it sounds like the team is working on the version with the six-speed manual because of the relatively slow gear shifts.

In August, VW confirmed that this gearbox would also be available in the United States by saying: "The redesigned Mk8 has already been confirmed for the US market, and it promises to be a worthy successor to the Mk7. Importantly, it will still be available with a manual transmission—something the North American market demands for the Golf R."

Gallery: Volkswagen Golf R Spy Shots

15 Photos

The Golf R will use a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. An earlier leak suggested it would make 329 horsepower (245 kilowatts). However, more recent info suggested the hot hatch was using the same 315-hp (235-kW) tune as the Arteon R. In addition to the manual, there would also be a dual-clutch gearbox available.

Look for the new Golf R to be on sale in Europe in the first half of 2021. Since the new GTI doesn't go on sale in the US until the 2022 model year, American customers might have to wait even longer than that for the hotter version to be in showrooms.

Spy shots suggest that customers should be able to get the Golf R in additional flavors in the future. VW has been developing the high-output powertrain in the Golf Variant station wagon. Plus, a hotter version of the high-riding, slightly more rugged Alltrack has been lapping the Nordschleife, too.