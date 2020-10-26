People had mixed feelings about the 2022 GMC Hummer EV debut as although we finally got to see the truck after months of delay, the event wasn’t a livestream per se. All we got was a five-minute-long CGI video showing the off-road chops of the electric “supertruck,” without actually seeing the real thing being introduced on stage as you’d expect from a proper livestream.

Since its world premiere nearly a week ago, GMC has released quite a few additional CGI videos of its Tesla Cybertruck rival. At the same time, we’ve also seen a handful of YouTubers get to know the Hummer EV. This new video from Speed Phenom could be the best one yet as he got up close and personal with a prototype that seemed to have a lot of the final bits, at least when it comes to the exterior and interior design.

Gallery: 2022 GMC Hummer EV

73 Photos

The prototype featured here portrays the Edition 1 version with all the bells and whistles for a hefty $112,595. All will come with a white paint and a Lunar Horizon, not to mention the “Infinity Roof” consisting of three transparent panels that were removed around the 5:40 mark in the video. Jump to 6:10 and you’ll notice the MultiPro tailgate in action as further proof this is an evolved prototype rather than an early test mule.

We would've loved to see the CrabWalk in action, but we'll have to wait some more for the four-wheel steering system to do its thing in the real world. It will also be interesting to see how the claimed three-second time for the 0 to 60 mph run translates into actual performance, especially since the Hummer EV will be such a large and heavy truck.

The video is a good opportunity to see some of the other highlights, including the giant 13.4-inch infotainment accompanied by a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The climate controls are separate and come with their own digital readout for ease of access. Stepping outside, Speed Phenom also gets to check out the front trunk, which will be large enough to accommodate the roof panels.

For the time being, the Hummer EV remains a diamond in the rough. Even though it seemed to move under its own power, GMC has its work cut out for it until next fall when customer deliveries of the Edition 1 will commence. A year later, the EV3X trim will hit the market for a more attainable $99,995, with a cheaper EV2X version planned for a spring 2023 release at $89,995. The base EV2 is scheduled for spring 2024 with a sticker price of $79,995.