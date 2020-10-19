The BMW X3 and X4 have refreshes on the way, and this extends to the M variants, too. A new batch of spy shots provides a close look at the updated X4 M.

Both the tweaked X4 and the M variant have new headlights that are smaller than the current lamps and have a more rounded shape. Judging by the camouflage on the vehicle in these shots, there's a revised lower fascia with corner inlets featuring a more triangular shape. The covering over the grille conceals the changes there.

Gallery: BMW X4 M Facelift Spy Photos

14 Photos

At the back, there appear to be new taillights with sharper corners for the side that wraps around the body. The ower fascia seems a bit different, too, including generally smoother styling and a flatter piece of trim running between the quad exhaust pipes.

While there are no shots of the cabin here, there's a rumor about a few updates for the interior. The infotainment screen is reportedly larger, and the iDrive infotainment system control has cleaner integration into the center console. The gearshift gets a redesign, too.

The powertrain likely doesn't change at all, although the current setup is already quite good. A 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six engine makes 473 horsepower (352 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. The Competition grade bumps the output to 503 hp (375 kW) and reaches 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in roughly four seconds.

Look for the refreshed X4 to debut in 2021 and be on sale for the 2022 model year. It's not clear whether the M model would have an unveiling at the same time. Generally, the company staggers the launches, though, so the hotter variant might not arrive until later in 2021.