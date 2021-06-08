The time for the mid-cycle refresh has arrived for the BMW X3 and X4, the German automaker giving both lineups an overhaul in the design department while adding new technologies and features. The updated lineup includes the hotter X3 M and X4 M variants, too. BMW has detailed the styling changes, highlighted the new features and specs, and provided pricing for the updated models; however, there aren’t any significant surprises with the changes.

Both get new exterior styling for the 2022 model year, receiving thinner headlights, a larger kidney grille, and redesigned front bumpers that sport triangular-shaped vertical air intakes, though the two receive unique front-end styling elsewhere. It’s similar news at the rear, with the X3 and X4 receiving redesigned bumpers and taillights. The M Sport package returns for the 2022 model year, giving both models a more aggressive appearance without the cost of being a full-blown M model.

The X3 M40i differentiates itself from other X3s with a unique BMW M kidney grille, an M logo, M exterior mirrors, and unique tailpipe trim. The X4 M40i receives several of the same styling tweaks. The larger kidney grilles and thinner headlights adorn the X3 M and X4 M, too, though each model gets a more aggressive front bumper with larger openings to provide better cooling capabilities for the performance machines. Both receive M-specific rear bumpers and other sporty touches at the rear.

BMW took inspiration from the new 4 Series in redesigning the X3 and X4’s interior, which look similar to the outgoing models’. However, there are several tweaks that give it a fresh feel. The center console is redesigned with a new layout, which sits below the reworked instrument panel and the new 10.25-inch infotainment display in the X3. The Live Cockpit Professional upgrade grows that screen to 12.3 inches while upgrading the instrument cluster to a 12.3-inch display. The larger screens are standard in the X4.

For the two M models, interior specialties include power M sport seats with illuminated M logos, Merino leather upholstery, Alcantara knee pads on the center console, the M multifunction steering wheel, and more. Completion models receive M-branded seat belts.

BMW’s turbocharged 2.0-liter engine carries on for 2022, powering the X3 sDrive, X3 xDrive30i, and the X4 xDrive30i models. It produces the same 248 horsepower (184 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (349 Newton-meters) of torque, propelling the pair to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 6 seconds. The top speed for both is 130 mph (209 kph). The X3 M40i and X4 M40i receive a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six with a 48-volt mild-hybrid tech that provides 382 hp (284 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. The sprint to 60 takes 4.4 seconds, with the hybrid tech offering an additional 11 hp of oomph.

The 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six engine in the X3 M and X4 M produces the same horsepower as the outgoing models – 473 hp (352 kW) for the standard M models and 503 hp (375 kW) for the Competition ones. However, torque is up 13 and 37 lb-ft, respectively. The X3 M and X4 M now produce 457 lb-ft (619 Nm) while the Competition models make 479 lb-ft (649 Nm). The extra torque lowers both models’ 0-60 times from 4.1 to 3.9 seconds for the M and 4.0 to 3.7 seconds for the M Comp. The top speed is limited to 155 mph (249 kph) or 177 mph (284 kph) with the M Driver’s Package. All models use an eight-speed gearbox.

The X3 and X4 lineup see modest price increases depending on the trim, though the starting price for the M models is unchanged. The X3 M starts at $69,900, with the X4 M costing $73,400 (all prices exclude the $995 destination charge). The pricing for the rest of the X3 and X4 lineup is as follows:

2022 X3 sDrive30i – $43,700

2022 X3 xDrive30i – $45,700

2022 X3 M40i – $57,800

2022 X4 xDrive30i – $51,800

2022 X4 M40i – $62,400

Production for the 2022 X3 and X4 begins this August, with the X3 M and X4 M launching one month later in September.

