It’s no surprise that tuners have always been obsessed with pushing it to the limit. Therefore, when Volvo restricted the top speed of its latest vehicles to 112 miles per hour (180 kilometers per hour), we had a feeling it wouldn’t last long.

After the Swedish automaker announced that its cars would be limited to such low speed, many motorists understood the decision, but others didn’t take the news well. Some customers went as far as threatening to withdraw their orders to find another brand. As we are capped to much lower speeds here in the United States, the issue happens to be specific to those in European markets.

The German Volvo trim company Heico Sportiv took it upon themself to remove the pesky top speed barrier. The tuner used the same software suite normally employed to add horsepower to lift the limiter by between 18 and 43 mph (30 and 70 km/h). You could argue that it’s nothing extremely momentous, but the software allows the new models to achieve their previous top-speed figure.

It’s important to note that the feature even comes standard on the hardcore Volvo S60 T8 Polestar. With 405 horsepower (302 kilowatts) on tap, the T8 can sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 4.4 seconds – before being restricted to 112 mph (180 km/h), the vehicle had a top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h).

For those of you curious to get your hands on the fix, Heico Sportiv announced that they will launch the option at the end of next month. U.S. availability remains unknown but pricing information can be found in the links below.