We all know that Genesis is about to reveal a new compact crossover to slot below the GV80. Dubbed as the GV70, it's a follow-up to the offensive that the Korean luxury marque has employed over the past months, and it was spotted again while testing in its home country in South Korea.

The GV70 was first spied testing almost a year ago at the Nurburgring. Since then, several sightings have happened, including a flat-out lap at the Green Hell. But just like the previous spy photos, the GV70 here is wrapped in heavy camo, showing only tidbits of information we already know.

Gallery: Genesis GV70 teasers

17 Photos

First off, the GV70 will be adopting the two-tier lighting that the GV80 and G80 carry. That has already been confirmed through the official set of teasers we've seen late last month. The styling, through concealed with a geometrically-designed wrap, is very much akin to the bigger GV80, which should make a case for a good-looking crossover.

As for the interior, one can expect the GV70 to get what the G70 sedan has, including the massive 10.25-inch infotainment system atop the center console – as are the digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, and over-the-air updates, among other tech toys.

The BMW X3 and Audi Q5 rival is expected to be revealed towards the end of this year. Three power plant options are also expected: 2.5- and 3.5-liter gasoline engines and a 2.2-liter diesel mill, with rear-wheel and all-wheel drive options available.

Genesis is said to double its current lineup of sedans in the next 12 months with three crossovers. With the GV80 out there and nearing its showroom debut, and the GV70's reveal right around the corner, the only vehicle we're waiting for is the all-electric crossover that's currently in development.