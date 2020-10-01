According to Wikipedia, the Kyocera Corporation is a Japanese “multinational ceramics and electronics manufacturer headquartered in Kyoto, Japan” focused on producing “industrial ceramics, solar power generating systems, telecommunications equipment, office document imaging equipment,” and others. You won’t expect it to unveil a prototype car, right? Well, you are wrong.

The truth is the Moeye concept is the firm’s second concept car showcasing some of the company’s technologies and how they can be used in the automotive industry. The new study is following the same “neo-futuristic” design of its predecessor and takes things to the next level. Obviously, there are no plans for a production model.

Highlighting technologies for autonomous vehicles, the concept’s interior is surely the star of the show here. The cabin features transparent areas to “broaden the driver's field of view.” This is achieved through the use of the so-called “optical camouflage technology” of Kyocera which relies on a number of cameras and a large screen that displays what’s happening underneath the car. Portions of the dashboard can also become screens providing a full-3D view of the road.

In addition, the concept’s roof and doors feature LED panels that generate “living-friendly” light that is very similar to natural light. The color and saturation of the light can be adjusted to mimic the natural light in the morning or in the evening.

Kyocera has even made efforts to ensure the scent in the vehicle is special with the option to select between five different scents. An advanced audio system with speakers featuring piezo elements is also part of the technology showdown. All these technologies are packed in a vintage design for which the company says it combines "tradition" and "the future of automobiles."