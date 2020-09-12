The Cadillac CTS-V Wagon is a legend among car enthusiasts combining a supercharged V8, 6-speed manual transmission, and the practicality of a wagon resulting in the ultimate car for almost every occasion. Passion for CTS-V Wagons continues to grow as many enthusiasts seek out these unique cars and then modify them for even more performance. One such owner decided to turn his CTS-V wagon into a high-speed runway racer and the results are staggering.



From the factory, the CTS-V Wagon is powered by the supercharged 6.2-liter LSA V8 engine which produces a healthy 556 horsepower (414kW) and 551 lb-ft (747nm) of torque. For many, this is more than enough power, but for others, this is just the beginning. Take for example the CTS-V Wagon featured in today’s video that’s a fully built caged racecar ready to take on any straight-line speed event.



This CTS-V Wagon started out as a stock car, which then morphed into a twin-charged monster rated at 1,200 horsepower (894kW). After a while, that wasn’t enough power so the supercharger was removed to allow the 106mm rear-mounted turbocharged to boost this CTS-V Wagon all the way to 1,700horspower (1193kW). This is a hugely impressive build of aftermarket parts to turn a reasonably fast wagon into a supercar shaming missile. This is a clean build that was built and engineered by experts and the results speak for themselves.

With a 6-speed manual transmission and enough horsepower to pull a ship through the Panama Canal, this CTS-V Wagon is a show-stopping build. A 200mph wagon isn’t something that happens every day and we’re glad to see this build reach new heights of performance.