Remember when body style names used to mean something? Nowadays, automakers have the tendency to bastardize the term “coupe” and slap it on sedans, hatchbacks, and even SUVs. Skoda is no exception to the rule, having introduced a Kodiaq GT in China where a Kamiq GT is also available as a smaller coupe-SUV.

Get ready for a third one as our spies have stumbled upon a prototype of the Enyaq “coupe.” The model’s official name is not known for the time being, but if it’s anything like the two Chinese SUVs, it could end up being called the Enyaq GT. Skoda hasn’t said anything about giving its electric SUV a coupe-influenced derivative, so these spy shots are a bit of a surprise.

However, we probably should’ve seen this one coming taking into account the mechanically related VW ID.4 will also spawn a “coupe” variant. The Enyaq GT should look virtually the same as the regular model up until the B-pillar, with the biggest changes to occur in the rear section where the zero-emissions SUV will feature a more sloped roofline ending with a sportier rear end.

Having seen the aforementioned Kodiaq GT and Kamiq GT, we already have a good idea of what the swoopy Enyaq is hiding underneath the camouflage. You can already see it has a smaller greenhouse due to the rakish roof and lacks the rear spoiler of the standard model. The coupe-esque roof might make the SUV look better (although some would disagree), but it likely hurts practicality by eating into the rear headroom and cargo capacity.

As with virtually all coupe-SUVs out there, the Enyaq GT will probably command a premium over the regular version of Skoda’s first electric SUV. It’ll be the same story with the two VW ID.4 models as well as with the fancier Audi Q4 E-Tron and Q4 E-Tron Sportback riding on the same MEB platform developed exclusively for EVs.

Our spies have it on good authority the official premiere is scheduled to take place in November, which makes sense considering these prototypes looked just about ready to lose the disguise. You’ll notice one of the test vehicles lacked the rear wiper and that gave it a cleaner rear design at the expense of practicality as that wiper can come in handy on a rainy day.

Although our spies were not able to take a peek inside, we’re expecting the cabin to be virtually carried over from the conventionally styled Enyaq. Skoda could spice it up with different upholstery and trim accents, but nothing to write home about. The hardware will likely be the same, including five power outputs, three battery sizes, a choice between rear- or all-wheel drive, topped by a spicy RS model with 302 horsepower and 460 Newton-meters (340 pound-feet) on tap.

If the rumored November unveiling is accurate, customer deliveries should commence at some point in 2021.