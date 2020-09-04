The 2021 Ram 1500 Limited is one of the most luxurious trucks – maybe even one of the most luxurious vehicles, period – on the market. But its chrome-heavy appearance isn’t to everyone’s liking, so the truckmaker will now offer a Limited Night Edition on both the 1500 and the Heavy Duty. It joins the Night Edition available on other trims, bringing both styling and substance to the pickup.

The 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Night Edition starts at $60,045 plus destination, an increase of $3,795 relative to the regular 2021 Limited. The Heavy Duty Night Edition will cost $62,930, compared to $61,650 for a previous-model-year 2500 Limited (2021 prices for the 2500 and 3500 aren't out yet). The Ram 1500's price premium is actually a bit of a savings relative to the 2020 model's Black Appearance Package, which cost $3,995.

That extra coin gets the trim level’s signature grille dipped in black, along with dark bezels in the headlights and taillights, black mirror caps, and body color bumpers. The 1500’s 20- or 22-inch wheels get black paint; ditto the Heavy Duty’s 20-inchers (17s for Ram 3500s with dual rear wheels).

In addition to the cosmetic upgrades, the Night Edition also gets a standard Harman Kardon premium sound system, tri-fold tonneau cover, and tow hooks. The 1500 Night has a unique hood, like the one found on the Ram 1500 Sport, as well.

The Night Edition will be available on the 1500 with two- or four-wheel drive, available only on the crew cab (like the Limited). The Heavy Duty Night Edition will be available with the crew cab or the spacious Mega Cab, with or without dual rear wheels on the 3500 Heavy Duty. The dark-finish package is available in each model line’s respective powertrains, including the efficient Ram 1500 EcoDiesel or the mighty 2500/3500 Cummins.

The Night Edition joins other factory-custom special packages like Chevrolet’s Midnight and Toyota’s Nightshade. Both the Ram 1500 Limited Night Edition and Heavy Duty Limited Night Edition will be available at the end of the month.