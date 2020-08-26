[UPDATE] Our spies have sent us a fresh batch of images with a barely camouflaged prototype. See the gallery below.

Mercedes has started the countdown to the highly anticipated premiere of its all-new S-Class. The event will take place on September 2 when the W223 will “redefine the automotive luxury segment with numerous innovations.” From its screen-heavy interior to the front airbag for rear passengers, we’ve already seen some of the most important changes the next generation will bring, but we’re sure the Daimler company has a few secrets left for the big debut.

The final teaser shows an attractive sketch of the new S-Class, but as with virtually all these types of images, it makes the car look sleeker than it actually will be. From the typically oversized wheels to the coupe-like roofline, some of the design details are exaggerated. The sketch does away with door handles to enable a cleaner side profile, while the front fascia has headlights unrealistically sleek considering we’ve already seen them in spy shots.

Gallery: 2021 Mercedes S-Class final spy shots

10 Photos

The S-Class is important for Mercedes for one more reason – Factory 56. It’s the new assembly plant in Germany billed as being the “world’s most modern car production” facility. The next-gen fullsize sedan will be the first to be built there, with additional “upper and luxury class” models to follow in the coming years, some with combustion engines while others will be purely electric.

It will be interesting to see whether Mercedes will introduce both the Benz S-Class and its fancier Maybach sibling or the latter will be unveiled in the coming months. Customers will get to pick from three different wheelbases and numerous powertrains as small as four-cylinder units (mostly in China) and the twin-turbo V12 with all-wheel drive reserved to the Maybach model.

Mercedes reportedly has plans to simplify the S-Class lineup with the next generation as the luxobarge is expected to become a sedan-only affair. As previously mentioned, the Coupe and Convertible are allegedly being discontinued, with the revamped AMG GT and the SL to fill that void.