Mercedes-Benz stepped into the electric world early on with the EQS, but that hasn’t gone over well. Whereas its luxury competitors largely stuck to conventional styling for EVs, Mercedes utilized the newfound space to make a larger cabin with shorter overhangs. The result was a spacious interior imprisoned in a bulbous body that has been sharply criticized since its debut.

Meanwhile, the S-Class soldiers on as the company’s combustion-powered flagship sedan, sharing the top spot in Mercedes’ hierarchy with the EQS but existing as a separate model. But that’s going to change, according to recent statements from Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius. A new electric S-Class is in the works, effectively eliminating the EQS and, in theory, its oddly-proportioned design when the next-gen car launches later this decade.

With two very different powertrains powering a single S-Class, though, what can we expect from the new EV? Here’s everything we know so far.

What Will It Be Called?

This is an easy question to answer…mostly. Speaking to Autocar, Kallenius already said there would be two S-Class models for the next generation—one combustion, one electric. In that regard, it will be the S-Class but specific submodels will delineate the powertrain differences.

That’s where the mystery lies with names; it could be as simple as an E designation or, Mercedes could stick with the awkward “EQ Technology” branding it currently uses with the new electric G-Class.

What Will It Look Like?

Motor1

The future electric S-Class will incorporate more traditional sedan styling compared to the current EQS. Criticism of the EQ lineup notwithstanding, Kallenius confirmed the electric and combustion S-Class will have similar designs. Our rendering depicts a blending of EQS features like the Black Panel grille that morphs seamlessly into the headlights. A conventional sedan shape utilizes electric door handles and cameras in place of side-view mirrors for efficiency.

It’s important to note that, while the EV and ICE sedans will share a similar design, they will utilize different platforms. Rumors say the MRA architecture of the current S-Class will be modified for use on the next-gen model, while the electric S-Class uses the MB.EA Large chassis. As such, we don’t expect the sedans to be identical like the G-Class variants, which still share a ladder frame for ICE and electric powertrains.

A report from earlier this year suggested the next S-Class could adopt a "yoke" steering wheel, like its competitor the Tesla Model S. With that, Mercedes will likely ditch most of its touch-capacitive controls for real, hard buttons.

Motor1 Motor1

What Will Power It?

We’re a long way off from knowing powertrain details like horsepower, range, and charging capacity. That said, there’s no reason to think it will be any less powerful or capable than the current EQS. That means single-motor or dual-motor options, likely starting around 360 horsepower and stepping up to over 500 horsepower for dual-motor variants. Battery packs exceeding 100.0 kilowatt-hours with a range between 350 and 500 miles aren’t out of the question either.

When Will It Debut?

The current-generation W223 S-Class debuted in 2020 and is approximately halfway through its estimated lifespan. The electric model won’t debut until the next generation arrives, which should happen in either 2029 or possibly 2030.

How Much Will It Cost?

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a large luxury sedan, and that doesn’t come without a steep price. The 2024 EQS starts at $105,550, and the S-Class is even more at $118,450. When a debut takes place at the end of the decade, a starting price in the $120,000 range isn’t unreasonable.