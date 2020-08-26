The fastest-selling new car in the United States right now, the Chevrolet Trailblazer, only needs 19 days before it leaves dealer lots. The slowest-selling vehicle, on the other hand, needs 10 times of that before someone closes a deal for it. That's according to a study by iSeeCars.

According to the website, which processed the data from over 9 million new and used cars sold from November 2019 through June 2020, the Mitsubishi Outlander was the slowest-selling new car in the U.S. during the period.

Gallery: 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: Pros And Cons

31 Photos

Of note, the Outlander needed 197.7 days on the average in order to sell, according to the iSeeCars study. Unfortunately, the second rank goes to another Mitsubishi, the Eclipse Cross. The botched nameplate sold faster, only needing 187.7 days to get sold. In comparison, the average time for all new vehicles is at 96.9 days – half of the time needed to move these two Mitsubishis.

Thinking about it, this isn't a surprise at all. Mitsubishi has been struggling in the U.S., showing a 76 percent decrease in sales in Q2 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019. Both crossovers are also getting substantial updates soon, which should affect the interest of buyers in the car.

Needless to say, the Diamond brand has been having problems lately, not only in the U.S. but in the other parts of the world, particularly in Europe. The automaker wants to jump-start its presence with a revamped lineup, just like its alliance partner, Nissan. Mitsubishi is about to give its U.S. lineup a makeover, while the production and selling of new cars in Europe will halt as the business focuses in Southeast Asia.

We have yet to see if this strategy pays off for these Japanese automakers, considering the heavy effects of the current pandemic.