The Aston Martin Vantage is the entry-level sportscars to the legendary Aston Martin range and a proper luxury car. In today's digital world, the Aston Martin Vantage stands out thanks to an endlessly customizable build sheet of tactile luxury options few competitors can match. This expressive coupe stands out from the crowd as passengers enjoy a serene cabin draped in any color leather they so choose from Aston’s endless swatches. What does it take to build one of the most desirable sports cars on the planet? To find out, Welt Documentaries takes you on a deep dive showing you every step required to build an Aston Martin Vantage.



The Aston Martin Vantage is the volume-selling sportscar for this historic brand and keeps the dream of owning a luxury performance coupe alive. With bedroom poster looks and a powertrain developed by the best engineers at Mercedes-AMG, the Vantage ticks all of the right boxes. Aston’s partnership with Mercedes-AMG means the Vantage benefits from Mercedes tech and drivetrains that are difficult to develop for a smaller company like Aston Martin. Power comes from a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine good for 503 (375kW) horsepower and 505 lb-ft (677nm) of torque. Power is routed to a ZF 8-speed automatic transaxle to put down the power and distribute the weight more efficiently.



Outside of the impressive tech, the Aston Martin Vantage allows customers to interface with true craftspeople who help create a bespoke offering. With an endless options list, it's possible to spec out a one of a kind vehicle. For owners looking for even more exclusivity, Aston Martin also offers the AMR program that builds highly customized examples.

The Aston Martin Vantage is the perfect blend of the latest tech and classic British Luxury. With impressive performance matched only by the shocking level of luxury, the Vantage is one of the most desirable luxury coupes ever built.