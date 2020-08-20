Watercraft and automobiles rarely intersect, but when they do, the results can be impressive. We’ll often see an automaker place its branding on some high-end yacht or luxury boat – the kind you’d expect to see lined up in Monaco. But now and then, a creation comes along that turns heads, and Strand Craft’s latest is no different for a few reasons.

Jalopnik discovered – re-discovered? – the svelte-looking jet ski from Strand thanks to an emailed press release, which has us here at Motor1.com wondering how marketing signed off on the name – the Strand Craft Wet Rod. It’s a hot rod for the water. As Jalopnik notes, the Wet Rod has been around for several years, appearing as early as 2014, though the design has changed a bit since then.

Gallery: Strand Craft V8 Wet Rod Super Yacht Watercraft

6 Photos

While the name suggests something overwrought and obnoxious, the renderings show an upscale, unique, and surprisingly tasteful jet ski. Two-tone paint adds a touch of class, and one shows wood paneling that makes this writer thinking of the Venice boat chase scene from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Details about the jet ski are spares. The website lists it’ll have a supercharged 6.2-liter V8, a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a premium sound system, a cooler under the seat, and more. There are no engine specs, though.

According to the press release, Strand plans to have a prototype ready before the end of the year with the production version arriving before the next Miami Boat Show, which is tentatively scheduled for February 2021. However, if the current state of auto shows are any indication, there’s a good chance the boat show will be canceled. Also, considering that the Wet Rod has been around since 2014 without a production version, we don’t know if we’ll see the prototype before the end of the year. We have our fingers crossed, though, because it looks good, even if the name is a bit unfortunate.