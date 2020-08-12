September 1 will be the day when Skoda is going to lift the veil on its first fully electric SUV, but until then, here are more teasers to ease the wait. The Enyaq iV is being previewed yet again today, this time through official renderings giving us a pretty good understanding of how Czech’s Volkswagen ID.4 will look on the outside.

In typical teaser fashion, the alloy wheels are unrealistically large and the door handles are missing. That “Founder’s Edition” badge on the front fender belongs to a special edition capped at 1,895 units to signal Skoda’s inception 125 years ago. The limited-run variant is going to have a slightly different design than the other Enyaq iV versions and will bundle “special features.”

Gallery: 2021 Skoda Enyaq iV exterior design teasers

4 Photos

If you’re curious about the SUV’s size, Skoda has previously revealed it will be 4648 millimeters (183 inches) long, 1877 millimeters (73.9 inches) wide, and 1618 millimeters (63.7 inches) tall. Much like it’s the case with every single Skoda out there, expect a roomy interior thanks to a 2765 millimeters (108.9 inches) wheelbase. With the rear seats in place, the zero-emissions SUV will have a generous cargo volume of 585 liters (20.6 cubic feet).

A previous teaser released at the end of July previewed the interior cabin, and we also have nearly all the details regarding the technical specifications. If the range is your top priority, you’ll want to opt for the rear-wheel-drive variant with a single motor mounted at the back and the 82-kWh battery with enough juice to do 311 miles (500 kilometers) between charges.

The Enyaq iV RS will become Skoda’s most powerful model ever, packing a dual-motor AWD setup with 302 hp and a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.2 seconds. Unsurprisingly, range will take a hit, dropping to 286 miles (460 kilometers) per WLTP. In total, there will be five different power variants and three battery sizes.

The MEB-based Skoda Enyaq iV will be built at home in Mladá Boleslav from late 2020 and is scheduled to hit the market early next year.