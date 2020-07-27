Mitsubishi will stop introducing new products to the European market as part of a business plan that will focus the brand's predominant future investments on Southeast Asia. Over the next three years, the automaker will aim to reduce costs and build towards sustainable growth as part of this reorganization.

The decision will include not introducing the next-gen Outlander to Europe, according to Automotive News Europe. The crossover was supposed to arrive there in the second half of 2020, so the cancellation came at nearly the last minute.

Gallery: Mitsubishi Pajero Final Edition

Mitsubishi already has a strong presence in Southeast Asia, and the company believes that's where it can compete the best going forward. Future models in that region would focus on off-road-oriented products. The vehicles on the way there include a new Triton pickup, Xpander MPV, Pajero Sport, and two unnamed vehicles.

One off-roader that's not sticking around is the Pajero (gallery above). As part of the cost reductions of the new business plan, the company intends to stop manufacturing the SUV. The closure of the plant reportedly happens sometime in 2021. The existing version of the Pajero dates back to a debut in 2006.

To save money, Mitsubishi also wants to cooperate more with its partners at Nissan and Renault. This includes making use of their technology like for assisted driving and electric vehicle systems for future Mitsubishi vehicles.

While not a primary pillar of Mitsubishi's new business plan, the company has some updated vehicles coming to the United States, too. The Mirage, Mirage G4 sedan, Outlander PHEV, and Eclipse Cross have refreshes happening in the coming months. The next-gen Outlander debuts for America in the second quarter of 2021.