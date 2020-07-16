While Manny Khoshbin is well known for his car collection, it appears he has a soft spot for Bugattis. After recently adding another Veyron to his collection, Khoshbin now owns four vehicles from the French automaker. In fact, his latest video features the journey to get his recently purchased 2006 Bugatti Veyron smog tested again.

For the uninitiated, Manny Khoshbin is a California real-estate mogul and car enthusiast. He’s utilized his real-estate business to fund his car addiction. The man’s garage is filled with many automotive greatest hits including the McLaren Senna, McLaren P1, Bugatti Chiron, Pagani Huayra, and many more.

Even so, during the drive to the smog test center, Khoshbin talks about cars he plans to add to his collection. The latest installment is a McLaren Speedtail customized by the Parisian luxury brand Hermès. While Khoshbin is one of the lucky ones capable of owning cars of this caliber, he likes to make them stand out. While the Speedtail is already an amazing vehicle, Khoshbin chose to add his special touch to the interior and exterior of the McLaren.

To offer some perspective, Hermès has handbags that can cost in excess of $10,000 (£ 7,959). Inspired by the iconic luxury brand, Khosbin plans to add a handbag-like touch to the interior of the car with dark brown leather and cream fabric. He also plans to have the car painted in the same blue as the Hermès logo.

New cars aside, after driving the Veyron for a little while to try and improve his chances, the vehicle failed a second smog test. Khosbin’s diagnosis was that he simply doesn’t drive the Veyron enough to get the emissions to passable levels. It looks like he’ll have another go after swapping out the vehicle’s original 2006 tires.