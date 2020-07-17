The hot hatch segment is currently in a lull, particularly as automakers eschew traditionally sporty five-doors in favor of performance crossovers. Honda is ignoring the trend by continuing to sharpen the Civic Type R into an even meaner machine. The latest evolution is the CTR Limited Edition that has the title of being the fastest front-wheel-drive production car around the Suzuka circuit. The next-generation version might be even better.

The rendering above uses recent spy shots as a basis for imaging how the next-gen Civic Type R might look. The most noticeable changes are at the front where the nose has a blunter, more squared-off appearance. The headlights also get a more rectangular shape, rather than the current, pointy lights. There's still a big wing at the back, but the uprights seem to integrate more cleanly into the rear deck.

The biggest changes could be underneath the hood. There are rumors that the new Civic Type R could have a hybrid powertrain with ain an electric motor powering each rear wheel. The existing 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder would still spin the front axle. In total, this setup would allegedly make around 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts), in comparison to 306 hp (228 kW) for the current model.

Gallery: Next-Gen Honda Civic Type R Rending By Motor1.com

10 Photos

With the lightweight Civic Type R Limited Edition being available in the US for the 2021 model year, don't look for Honda to unveil for this new model until the 2022MY at the earliest. Production of the hot hatch needs to shift to a new facility because the factory in Swindon, England, is closing. Currently, Honda only says that Civics for the North American markets will come from a site in North America.