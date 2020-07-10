On paper, the new Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat and the Jeep Grand Cherokee are very similar vehicles, including being able to reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 180 miles per hour. FCA isn't worried about the similarities dissuading buyers from the hot rod Durango, though.

"The real purpose of Durango Hellcat was that it was 'muscle car' feeling (compared to the Trackhawk) – more Dodge than Jeep,” Tim Kuniskis, head of passenger cars at FCA, told Muscle Cars & Trucks. "The (Trackhawk) doesn’t want to be loud and in your face like a Jeep customer is. The Dodge Durango Hellcat is loud and in your face."

The Dodge team also made sure to give the Durango SRT Hellcat an exhaust that Kuniskis described as "loud," "obnoxious," and "awesome" to Muscle Cars & Trucks. The SUV also looks properly mean with the more aggressive front end and broad stripes.

Gallery: 2021 Dodge Durango

57 Photos

Exclusivity is a factor that Kuniskis doesn't address but should differentiate the Hellcat-powered Dodge and Jeep. The Durango SRT Hellcat is only available for a single model year, at least according to the automaker's plan right now. In comparison, the Trackhawk has been around since the 2018 model year.

There are likely plenty of people who are attracted to owning a limited-run muscle SUV. Especially since the Durango SRT Hellcat can do a little bit of everything from cover the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds and tow 8,700 pounds.

Deliveries of the Durango SRT Hellcat begin in early 2021. The company isn't discussing the price yet, but we estimate the figure to be above $80,000. For reference, the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk retails for $87,400.