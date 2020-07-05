The Jeep Cherokee XJ is considered by many to be the first real SUV combining Jeep’s off-road experience in a more road capable package you could drive every day. The XJ Cherokee found popularity with all classes of society thanks to its simple rugged build that was capable both on and off-road driving. As time went on, the Jeep Cherokee became far more road-focused and today is a compact SUV with barely any of its original DNA. What if Jeep brought the Cherokee back to its roots?



In a render by wb.artist20 on Instagram, we get a unique glimpse of what could’ve been if Jeep kept the Cherokee true to its past. This boxy but stylish off-roader looks more like a Ford Bronco competitor rather than the current SUV, which targets competitors like the Toyota RAV-4 and Honda CR-V. The recreated boxy XJ Jeep Cherokee follows in the footsteps of JL Wrangler taking its classic boxy design and modernizing the look without going too far. This restraint is critical to preserve long-standing design queues while evolving the vehicle into something more palatable for the modern age.

If Jeep were to reimagine the Cherokee like wb.artist20’s render there were be far more to celebrate about the modern Cherokee. Instead of bland family hauler, we would have a design with a heritage that exudes off-road capability and classic lines of the SUV that made the Cherokee famous. This more rugged Cherokee could take on the new Ford Bronco alongside the Jeep Wrangler and secure a larger market share for Jeep in the growing off-road SUV segment that has gained a lot of interest during the past couple of years.

Would you take this new interpretation of the Jeep Cherokee over the current SUV?