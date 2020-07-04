BMW 3 Series Diesel Turned Into M3 Touring Could Be Yours

For UK based readers that dream of owning an F80 BMW M3 Wagon that BMW never built, the wait is finally over. For a small fee of £80,000 ($99,697), you can own one of just 20 hand-built F80 BMW M3 wagons created by the team at M Conversions based in Nottingham. This dream wagon combines all of the performance of an M3 into the useable packaging of a 3-Series Wagon, which results in the ultimate family car. Are you ready to buy the M3 Wagon BMW should’ve built?



This particular M3 Wagon started life as a sensible 320d and had only 800 miles on the odometer before the conversion took place. The 320d wagon was gutted and the team at M Conversions went to work adding the entire drivetrain and trimmings for an F80 BMW M3 Competition. The result is a 444 horsepower M3 Competition with all of the usability of a 3-Series Wagon.

This wagon build is far more than just an engine swap. The entire M3 drivetrain including the dual-clutch transmission, a limited-slip differential is all present to give the best possible driving experience. The team at M Conversions also swaps over the M3’s brakes, adaptive suspension, and chassis reinforcements.



On the inside, you’d be hard-pressed to find any remnants of the old 320d wagon as the entire BMW M3 interior is present. This includes the superb seats and extended leather option you’d expect to find on a top tier BMW product.





Would purchase a hand-built limit production run BMW M3 wagon over a factory option like the Mercedes E63 AMG or the Audi RS 6 Avant? Or does the unique build and rarity outweigh the unknown’s of purchasing a bespoke build?