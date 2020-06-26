Not thrilled with the prospect of owning a new C8 Chevrolet Corvette with the engine behind your head? You’re in luck, because there are still a few 2019 C7 models available at dealerships across the country. And they’re now festooned with a factory-backed discount.

Chevrolet is offering a $3,250 cash allowance for the base model Stingray, as listed on Chevrolet’s website. A report from GM Authority further states the discount should also apply to other 2019 Corvettes still available, including the mighty 755-horsepower ZR1. The report advises checking with dealerships to confirm that, which falls in line with similar instructions on Chevrolet’s website to inquire about special offers on models above the Stingray. In lieu of discounts, zero-percent financing for 72 months is also still available.

There aren’t very many 2019 models left, however. As of June 8, 289 units were reportedly showing up in a nationwide dealership inventory search. All Corvette trim levels were included in that search, and while a majority of the cars had automatic transmissions, there were some with manual gearboxes.

How many are actually left, though? That’s information we don’t have, but at the time of the June 8 report, over 160 were Grand Sport models in coupe and convertible trim. Just four high-power ZR1s were showing up, with 62 Z06 models and 87 Stingrays available. The cars were spread across the United States, with only a handful of states showing none left.

Now that C8 production has ramped back up, it’s likely dealerships are more anxious than ever to clear out the old inventory. As such, the $3,250 incentive could be supplemented by additional dealer discounts. The cashback offer already drops the 2019 Stingray to $53,795 – that’s not bad at all for a 460-hp two-seat sports car that can reach 60 mph in under four seconds. But could a savvy negotiator manage to get a new ‘Vette under $50,000? It's certainly possible, especially with some help from Motor1.com's car buying service, featured above.

The current offers are slated to run through the end of June.