For Shelby GT350 owners looking to get even more power out of their sensational Voodoo V8 engine without the need for complicated mods, the team over at Livernois Motorsports has you covered. In a recent article on Muscle Cars & Trucks, Livernois Motorsports’s Shelby GT350 E85 tune was showcased with impressive results. With a simple ECU tune and E85 fuel in the tank, dyno-proven gains of over 50 horsepower are possible.

When it comes to the Shelby GT350, the star of the show is the GT350’s 5.2-liter flat-plane-crank V8 that revs to an 8,250rpm redline and produces 526 horsepower in the process. This perfect concoction of noise and performance makes the GT350 one of the greatest naturally aspirated cars on sale today, and a standard-bearer for a dying breed of manual transmission naturally aspirated V8 vehicles. There are faster and more powerful Mustangs, but the noise and sensations produced by the GT350 make it a unique vehicle and a true driver’s car.

With a unique tune from Livernois Motorsports and E85 in the tank, GT350 owners have the opportunity to pick up noticeable gains without the need for expensive and invasive modifications. E85 allows tuners to be more aggressive with their tunes thanks to E85’s resistance to premature detonation. If you can’t find E85, Livernois Motorsports’s tune can support E85 and 93 octane mixes, or just 93 octane. This is a win-win situation as you’re able to experience more power when possible but still, enjoy your GT350 when you cannot find an E85 station.

The GT350 is not the most powerful Mustang on sale today, but this special engine is the last of its kind and modern-day legend. As emission regulations tighten their grasp on the auto industry engines like this are simply not possible, which means we need to enjoy them while we still can and a little E85 goes a long way.





