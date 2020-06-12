Volvo makes arguably some of the most attractive sedans in the business, so The Sketch Monkey wanted to find out how one of their most popular three-box designs from yesteryear would look like in 2020. He picked a car close to his heart as the 240 has been a part of his childhood and teenage years in several ways.

One of the longest-running nameplates in Volvo’s history remains as boxy as ever in this Photoshop redesign following the artist’s decision to apply a “Scandinavian theme.” He mentioned the previous and current S60 models as his source of inspiration while retaining the brick-like shape of the classic 240. It sits on alloy wheels borrowed from the S90 and adopts the company’s sharp C-shaped taillights adapted for the car’s wide derrière.

The Sketch Monkey preserved the clean and simple lines of the original 240 while retaining the huge trunk lid you’re probably not going to see on a new car ever again. It’s still sending that tank-like vibe, and we’d be curious to see how the front fascia would be modernized for the modern era. Needless to say, current safety and pedestrian regulations would make it nearly impossible to resurrect a design that dates back to the first half of the 1970s.

The artist’s attempt to revive a classic Volvo is a follow-up to a similar design exercise he did less than a month ago for the hip C30 three-door hatchback. It would seem he has a soft spot for the Swedish brand, which isn’t all that surprising considering he grew up just outside of Stockholm, surrounded by 240s. He also did the 850 R at the beginning of the year, retaining its hearse-like profile.

Many will say “leave it to the professionals,” but there’s nothing wrong with simply checking out how an independent artist imagines a classic design adapted to fit Volvo’s current design language.