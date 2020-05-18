The C30 acted as Volvo’s entry-level car from 2006 to 2013, when it was discontinued and its role was taken by the V40 hatchback and later by the XC40 crossover. Based on the same platform that also underpinned the second-generation Ford Focus and the first-gen Kuga for Europe, the premium hatch was never really a sales hit, mainly because of its polarizing design.

In a new video on YouTube, designer TheSketchMonkey asks the question - what if Volvo brings back the C30 into production for the year 2020 as a 2021 model year car? The design language of the Swedish brand has changed drastically in the last decade, going from the roundness of the mid-2000 Volvos to the more structured and pronounced appearance of the latest-gen models from Gothenburg. Can this new design evolution fit the C30? Let’s find out.

Gallery: Volvo C30 Concept

15 Photos

TheSketchMonkey preserves the overall proportions and size of the car but starts with one huge, huge modification - he removes the all-glass rear hatch for a more conventional boot lid inspired by the XC40. This move also brings a pair of new vertical taillights, which seem to fit the hatchback nicely. We are not here to judge and we are not trying to say it looks bad, but in our eyes, removing that wide glass area at the back steals something from the identity of the original car.

However, we totally agree with the designer’s understanding that a potential new C30 could come with a hybrid powertrain for a 400-horsepower AWD layout, which could turn it into an absolute beast. Unfortunately, we believe the automaker has no plans to go below the XC40 so this resurrected C30 will most likely remain just a fiction.