Mercedes and BMW are two German rivals that’ll continue to one-up each other until the eventual collapse of the universe. It’s just the way things are, as nature intended, and while the formidable BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63 are pristine examples of the modern sports sedan, the rivalry between their larger siblings is just as exciting. The BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 are potent family cars, and even more so in their Competition and S flavors, respectively. Full Throttle World on YouTube pits the two in a series of drag races to settle which one is quicker.

The Mercedes sports the automaker’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that produces 612 horsepower (456 kilowatts) and 626 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters of torque). The M5 has a larger 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that pumps out 625 hp (466 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm). On the scales, the BMW is lighter at 4,111 pounds (1,865 kilograms) compared to the 4,144-lb (1,880 kg) Mercedes.

The first race is from a standing start, and it’d appear the Mercedes was slow to leave the starting line. It quickly fell behind the Bimmer, and could never catch up, crossing the finish line several car lengths behind the M5. The second race starts from a roll at 30 miles per hour (48 kilometers per hour). Here, the Mercedes starts to pull away before the BMW begins reeling it in before passing it. The video doesn't lie, and the numbers only back it up.

The E63 hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.25 seconds, which took the BMW just 2.94 seconds to do. That’s impressive for such a large, luxurious sedan. The quarter-mile times show a similar gap – 10.76 seconds for the BMW and 11.2 for the Mercedes. It may not be the results Mercedes wanted, but it was fun for us to watch. Maybe with the next-gen M5 and E63, Mercedes will come out the winner.