Introducing the 2021 Wonder Rear Lounge



Built on the 2020 Ford Transit Chassis, the all-new Wonder Rear Lounge features an innovative layout with a spacious rear living area, modern design, advanced technology, and the smart use of space that Leisure Travel Vans is known for.



Winkler, Manitoba, May 21, 2020 – Leisure Travel Vans, a brand of Triple E Recreational Vehicles, announced today the introduction of the 2021 Wonder Rear Lounge. Built on the all-new 2020 Ford Transit Chassis, the Wonder Rear Lounge boasts a versatile, multi-functional layout that elevates RV living. The highlight of the floorplan is a rear lounge featuring a sectional sofa, and nearly floor-to-ceiling windows allowing you to enjoy immersive views of your campsite. “We are excited to bring the new Rear Lounge floorplan over to the Wonder lineup,” said Ryan, General Manager at Leisure Travel Vans. “Between the innovative layout that’s been a hit on our Unity product line and the many new features available on the updated Ford Transit, we have high hopes for the new Wonder.”



REAR LOUNGE WITH IMMERSIVE VIEWS

Inside the compact Wonder, an innovative dual-zone floorplan features a spacious rear living area that emulates the comforts of home while being surrounded by nature. A sectional sofa, equipped with two lounge chairs with built-in footrests, provides personalized comfort while taking in a view or enjoying the sleek, integrated entertainment unit. Three large, expansive windows offer an abundance of natural light and immersive views of the outdoors. At night, a 58” x 74” Murphy bed transforms the area into a luxurious master suite.

DUAL-ZONE LIVING AREAS FOR MAXIMUM USE OF SPACE

With every inch carefully considered, the Wonder Rear Lounge creates true dual-zone living areas. Up front, a large galley kitchen makes cooking on the road a joy thanks to smart and stylish features like a large Corian® countertop with flip-down extension and premium appliances, including the Dometic 10 Series fridge. New for 2021, the Ford Transit’s swiveling captain’s chairs extend the living area, allowing up to four to sit around the removable dinette table.



SOPHISTICATED, MODERN INTERIOR WITH LUXURIOUS FINISHES

The sophisticated European design of the Wonder Rear Lounge interior truly sets this RV apart. High-end materials such as Ultraleather®, optional FENIX NTM®, Corian®, and Schattdecor cabinetry finishes bring beauty, comfort, and quality in equal measure. Stylish ceiling panels provide soft, diffused lighting throughout the space. A wealth of accent lighting allows a customizable setting to suit every task and mood, from a bright environment for cooking to low light for a cozy evening in. The Wonder Rear Lounge is available in a variety of well-curated exterior colors and interior décors.

ALL-NEW 2020 FORD TRANSIT CHASSIS

The 2021 Wonder Rear Lounge is proudly built on the all-new 2020 Ford Transit Chassis, loaded with features that give owners an unprecedented level of comfort, safety, and confidence.

A powerful twin-turbocharged 3.5L EcoBoost® V6 gas engine and LTV’s first-ever offering of optional intelligent all-wheel-drive open up new possibilities to Wonder drivers. Features such as advanced driver-assist technology, auto start-stop, and electric power-assisted steering make driving the Wonder a pleasure. The new Ford Transit also includes many notable safety features, including Forward Collision Warning, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Post-Collison Braking, Lane-Keeping System, Side Wind Stabilization, and much more.

Ford Co-Pilot360™ Lane-Keeping System. Source: Ford

The exterior and interior of the Ford Transit have also been rethought for 2020. Exterior features include an updated grille, HID headlamps, and a redesigned front fascia, among a host of others. The refreshed interior boasts upgraded materials and a larger 8” SYNC® 3 navigation touchscreen.

CONVENIENT TECHNOLOGY

The Wonder Rear Lounge features a touchscreen control system that makes monitoring and controlling the RV’s various electrical components simple, no matter where you are in the RV. Stay informed of battery and tank levels, adjust lighting and climate control settings, and turn the water pump on and off from the central 7″ touchscreen, or with additional backlit touch panels throughout the RV for convenient access at all times. For even more convenience, the system can also be controlled via a mobile app using Bluetooth. New for 2021, the Wonder comes standard with dual 6V AGM batteries and a 2000W pure sine inverter – and starting with August production, optional dual 12V lithium coach batteries.



AVAILABLE TO ORDER TODAY

The Wonder Rear Lounge is available to order at Leisure Travel Vans dealerships starting today, with deliveries beginning in summer 2020.