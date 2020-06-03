When you see a video from Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds you know it’s going to be packed full of information and entertainment. For the uninitiated, the videos showcase various vehicle stats while performing a no-holds-barred acceleration run. All tests are conducted on a 2.7-mile stretch of runway in Florida that was previously reserved for landing the Space Shuttle. In the latest Johnny Bohmer video, a 2017 Audi R8 V10 Plus is put through its paces on the famed stretch of runway.

Before takeoff, we are treated to the Audi’s sophisticated V10 exhaust note. While its decibel output is hard to judge over the video, its noise is impressive for a standard car. As par for the course with V10 engines, they produce a snarl down low and a mechanical wail up high. However, our favorite noise coming from this R8 was produced in launch control mode before leaping off the line.

While the R8 is the German automaker’s GT3 racer of choice, it is still mighty fast in a straight line. The standard car seen in the video features a 5.2-liter V10 engine producing over 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts). According to Audi, the 2017 R8 was capable of completing the climb to 60 mph (100 kph) in less than 3 seconds and continuing to a top speed of over 200 mph (321 kph). Along with all-wheel-drive, the R8 is no slouch when it comes to straight-line performance.

Gallery: Audi R8 V10 Plus Top Speed Test

As the video is aimed at being a top-speed test, acceleration numbers aren’t exactly clear. However, after all was said and done, the rapid Audi achieved 201.6 mph (324.4 kph) on the 2.3-mile stretch of runway the test was conducted on. Amazing results for a standard car on road tires.