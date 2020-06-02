The 2021 BMW 4 Series is here, along with its prominent kidney grille. The reveal comes after months of teases, spy photos, and speculation, with many wondering just how big the grille would become. It's certainly significant, and eye-catching, though it may not be a design that translates to other BMW models, at least not anytime soon. But what would it look like if BMW took a subtler approach to the front of the 4 Series? A new rendering from J.B.Cars on Instagram shows us – and it looks nice.

Gone are the big vertical kidneys, which are replaced by smaller, horizontal grilles we're accustomed to seeing on other modern BMWs. However, the new grille means it needs an entirely new fascia and bumper, too. The intakes pushed to the bumper's lower corners are redesigned, changing from a vertical orientation to more of a horizontal one. The smaller grille does lead to a larger opening in the lower part of the front fascia. You can for yourself judge if it's an improvement in the car’s design or not, though the redesign look a lot like the larger 8 Series.

After BMW revealed the car, Domagoj Dukec, Head of BMW Design, said, the company felt the vertical kidneys were "the right character for the car." Dukec also pointed to a competitive market as one reason why BMW decided to differentiate the 4 Series with such a large front. We won't see the big grille proliferate through BMW's lineup because the company wants every model to have a unique look.

When the 2021 BMW 4 Series does arrive, with its big ol' grille, it'll do so with either a turbocharged 2.0-liter or BMW's new mild-hybrid 3.0-liter inline-six, which will produce 255 horsepower (190 kilowatts) and 382 hp (285 kW), respectively. European drivers will get to pick from four diesel versions. An eight-speed automatic routes power to the rear or all four wheels.

The entry-level BMW 430i Coupe with rear-wheel drive starts at $45,600 in the US (not including $995 for destination). The top-tier M440i xDrive starts at $58,500. It goes on sale globally in October.