Last week, Chevrolet announced that the 2021 Corvette C8 will retain its starting price below $60,000 in the annual, albeit now online, NCM bash. That's good news, especially for those who are willing to wait for the next model year update to the first mid-engine Vette. Production for the 2021 model will start by November 2 of this year as well – a bit of pushback but doesn't mean there isn't any fruit to bear with this change of plans.

Apparently, there's another info from the annual Corvette-themed gathering. With the production of 2020 Corvette to resume this week and the Corvette Convertible to begin by July 20, Chevy is targeting to produce 20,181 units in total, according to CorvetteBlogger's report.

The number above includes the previously-built models, the accepted orders from the dealers, and order for the Corvette Convertible. Subtracting the units that have been delivered to their happy owners, Chevy needs to make around 17,000 more cars until November 2.

This number seems improbable, but CorvetteBlogger did a brief calculation, telling us that it can be successful. With 22 weeks of production and at a rate of 460 cars per week for single-shift operation, the Corvette assembly plant in Kentucky can produce up to 10,120 cars. Adding another 8-hour shift on July 20 could ramp up the numbers to 17,000 by November.

The 20,000+ 2020 Corvette units seem doable, but that's if the current global health crisis doesn't cause any more delay in the plant and with the employees.

The coronavirus pandemic is far from being controlled at this point, so let's see what will happen in the days to come in connection to automobile production.