The 2021 Chevy Suburban represents the latest take on the iconic SUV regarded by many as the best vehicle for family hauling. The spacious and capable Suburban offers four different trim levels of varying capability backed by an expensive options list that allows owners to spend a great deal of time and money customizing their SUV. Chevy recently opened up the Suburban online configurator which led us to build the Suburban of our dreams.

When entering an online car configurator there are usually two specs you build. First, you create the car you’d like to own, and then, if you’re like me, you’ll build the most expensive vehicle possible. Today we’ll review the latter, and dive into the $86,465 Suburban I was able to create on Chevy’s website.

At $86,465 the most expensive Suburban is $11,270 more than a base model 2020 Cadillac Escalade and represents a $30,000 price increase over the base 2021 Suburban. These huge numbers showcase the versatility of the Suburban’s trim levels that allow one SUV platform to cater to various levels of income and use cases.

Gallery: 2021 Chevy Suburban Z71

8 Photos

To build the most expensive Suburban possible I started with the top of the line High Country trim. The High Country offers luxury features and the best drivetrain offered on the Suburban. High Country Suburbans utilize the 10-Speed automatic transmission GM co-developed with Ford. In addition to this superior transmission, High Country Suburbans also get a 6.2-Liter V8 good for 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.

The High Country Suburban starts at $73,595 but there are many opportunities to increase the price. First, you add the Iridescent Pearl Clear Tricoat which sets you back $995. Then you add the $4,605 Premium package to gain features like adaptive cruise control, panoramic sunroof, and the max trailering package. To finalize the eye-watering price, you’re required to add accessories like Black 22 Inch wheels for $1,995 and light up Chevy emblems for $450. To finalize things you must add the Horizon Roof Top Tent that lists at $1,499.

How would you spec your dream Suburban? Would you add as many options as possible of spec out a basic SUV with a focus on simplicity?





