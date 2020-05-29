We first heard that the 2021 Chevy Suburban would receive a Z71 trim just weeks after Chevy revealed the SUV. Things went quiet, but today, if you visit Chevy’s consumer site, you can see the Z71 trim nestled between the entry-level LT and the mid-range Premier. It starts at $61,900 with the $1,295 destination charge bringing the total to $63,195, and for that cash, owners receive a handful of off-road goodies and upgrades over the standard Suburban SUV.

The Suburban Z71 receives red recovery, hooks, a heavy-duty air filter, and a front skid plate that strengthens its off-road chops. Power comes from the standard 5.3-liter V8 that produces 355 horsepower (264 kilowatts) and 383 pound-feet (519 Newton-meters) of torque. It pairs with GM’s 10-speed automatic transmission, which sends power to the SUV’s four-wheel-drive system, which comes as standard equipment. It rides on twenty-inch machine aluminum wheels. No other sizes are listed as available options.

Chevy offers several packages, including the $2,820 Luxury Package and the $2,490 Rear Media and Nav Package. There’s also a Z71 Signature Package that runs $4,785, but the price reflects the feature list, which adds a host of safety features, a panoramic power sunroof, front and rear park assist, memory settings, and enhanced radiator cooling. The package also adds some amenities, such as an automatic heated steering wheel, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and heated second-row outboard seats. The Z71 package ticks off a long list of available options in one swoop.

Visually, the Z71 trim gets several upgrades that toughen up the SUV’s appearance. Chevy replaces the shiny chrome with black, including the bowtie, window surrounds, Suburban badging, and more. The SUV also wears a redesigned – and black – grille that sits above a redesigned front bumper, which is where the red recovery hooks hide. The addition of the Z71 trim for the 2021 Suburban is a surprise, but a welcomed one, too.