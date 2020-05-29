After Nissan announced yesterday a drastic plan to cut costs, another member of the alliance is presenting several restructuring measures that will have a major impact. In a bid to achieve savings of more than €2 billion ($2.2B) over the next three years, Renault will gradually eliminate almost 4,600 jobs at home in France. Outside of its domestic market, the company aims to reduce its workforce by more than 10,000 employees.

The downsizing measures will also involve reducing annual car production from four million vehicles in 2019 to 3.3 million by 2024. The Alpine A110’s future is up in the air as Renault says the Dieppe plant where the mid-engined sports car is built will be reconverted after production of the French Cayman rival will end.

Additional savings will be made through streamlining vehicle design and development by working closely with alliance partners Nissan and Mitsubishi. In addition, the planned production capacity increase at the factory in Morocco and Dacia’s plant in Romania has been suspended. Renault’s car output in Russia is being analyzed for a potential decrease, while worldwide production of gearboxes will also be rationalized.

Renault will reorganize its Flins factory in France where the electric Zoe and the Nissan Micra are assembled. The R&D center in Guyancourt will also go through some changes in the coming years as part of the plan to optimize costs. The Douai and Maubeuge plants will focus on electric vehicles and light commercial vehicles.

Contrary to recent reports, the company is not saying anything about potential model cuts. For the time being, the allegedly endangered models – Scenic, Espace, Talisman – are safe. As to whether the minivans and midsize sedan will get a next-generation model, that’s a different story.

While the main idea behind this restructuring plan is to save the company money, implementing the measures won’t be cheap. Renault says it will cost an estimated €1.2 billion ($1.3B) to get the job done.

The full list of measures can be accessed in the press release area below.