Nestled approximately 130 miles north of Minneapolis in the wilderness of Minnesota is a lovely town called Brainerd. If that name sounds familiar, then you are indeed a proper petrolhead. It’s the home of Brainerd International Raceway, which includes an NHRA-sanctioned quarter-mile drag strip, two road courses, 200 acres of camping space, and a full-service bar and grille. It’s the sort-of place car-crazy people would love to call home. And actually, now they can.

In addition to everything mentioned above, Brainerd offers new luxury garages. You’ll notice we didn’t say luxury homes – that’s because the garage aspect is emphasized here, as well it should. The entire first floor of these three-story houses are dedicated to cars, including a tall garage and a suave showroom that can be decked out to the owner’s desire. You want a car turntable in the sitting area? You got it. Guitars on the wall? What motoring fanatic doesn’t want a vintage Strat or Les Paul mixed with racing décor?

Moving up to the second floor you’ll find the living quarters. It’s essentially a two-bedroom condo with a full kitchen, living room, laundry area, and a walk-out deck. Naturally the living room has a large window overlooking the garage, and the deck gives everyone front-row seats at the far end of Brainerd’s drag strip.

If quarter-mile action isn’t necessarily your thing, head up to the third floor. This is literally where the party starts, as the top area features a bar with a large observation deck where you can see a vast majority of Brainerd’s 2.5-mile or 3.1-mile road courses. All total, the luxury garage encompasses 4,200 square feet of gearhead heaven.

As you probably expect, such living isn’t cheap. BIR offers 10 of these luxury garages in a private, gated community, with prices ranging from $900,000 to $1.2 million. The price includes full track access pretty much whenever the facility is open, and owners can develop the interior to suit their own tastes. It’s expensive, but where else can you wake up after a crazy late-night-party, have a cup of coffee, and clip apexes in your Lambo within 15 minutes?