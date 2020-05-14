If you ask us who are the most notable Bugatti owners in the United States, Manny Khoshbin would probably on top of the list. The real estate boss, who owns 2,200,000 square feet of real estate portfolio in six U.S. states and CEO of The Khoshbin Company in Orange County, California, happens to have three Bugattis in his garage. If you're unaware of how much a Bugatti costs, then you need to stop living under a rock.

Khoshbin's Bugattis aren't typical ones, however. All three are one-offs, and the video on top of this page explains why he owns three of these exotic cars.

Gallery: Bugatti Chiron Hermes Edition

18 Photos

His collection of French-made supercars starts with a Bugatti Veyron Mansory Linea Vincero d'Oro – a one-of-a-kind 2008 Veyron in full carbon fiber exterior with gold accents. The Mansory customization alone adds $1-million on the sticker price of the supercar. It was actually put up for sale a few years back, but it looks like Khoshbin decided to keep the car anyway.

The other Veyron on Khoshbin's garage is another one-off – a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse "Rembrandt" that's one out of the only three ever made and the only sample in the United States.

Last but definitely not the least, Khoshbin's latest Bugatti acquisition was a one-of-one Chiron Hermes Edition that we previously featured here (see gallery above). Built and commissioned with the luxury brand Hermes, Khoshbin own this rare example, which by the way took him three years to build.

So, the question is: why Bugatti? Aside from the obvious reason that he can and that these cars are unique, Khoshbin said that he sees Bugatti cars as a symbol of achievement. It's a short and simple explanation, and the latter part of the video above should tell you that the man has every right to say so.