We miss the 1990s.

Oh, the 1990s luxury Japanese cars. The old-school premium, done right and with great attention to the detail. Nothing can beat an old Acura Legend or a Lexus LS, especially if the latter is a bit more special than the stock car. And this one is way more special as it’s believed to be the only one in existence.

Currently located in Poland, this LS400 is a long-wheelbase second-generation model that’s currently listed for sale on eBay Germany. It has just 9,320 miles (15,000 kilometers) on the odometer and “its general condition is similar to a brand new one,” according to the ad, which was brought to our attention by Jalopnik.

Gallery: 1998 Lexus LS400 long-wheelbase for sale

1998 Lexus LS400 long-wheelbase for sale
12 Photos
The seller doesn’t detail the exact dimensions of the extended sedan but, judging by the photos, this LS is probably about eight inches longer than the original model. Obviously, the added space is for the second row of seats, which benefits from more legroom and additional storage spaces.

Photos from inside the car reveal the modifications are not huge - the rear bench appears to be unchanged from the factory but there’s an aftermarket audio system plus a television that sits right behind the front seats. The rear windows are not tinted but there are small curtains that can be unfolded if you want more privacy.

The ad says the car belonged to an Arab sheik, who reportedly used it for his private trips around Europe. The seller says the car is in pristine condition but it needs a comprehensive service as it’s spent a long time sitting and waiting for brighter times. As we mentioned already, it’s currently located in Poland but it can be shipped in a closed trailer, presumably to locations on the Old Continent.

The price? If you ask us, it’s absolutely reasonable. The buy-it-now price is €39,000, which is approximately $42,211 at the current exchange rates. Unfortunately, we doubt it can be registered outside Europe.

Source: eBay via Jalopnik