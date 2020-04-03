If you're in the market for a convertible pickup, forget the Jeep Gladiator, and check out this 1990 Dodge Dakota Convertible that's part of Mecum's Indianapolis auction from June 23 to 28. These trucks were only available from the 1989 to 1991 model years, making this rig a very rare sight.

These trucks came from a partnership with the American Sunroof Corporation (ASC). Dodge built the standard pickup in Warren, Michigan, and then ASC's workshop in Southgate, Michigan, handled the job of removing the metal roof and replacing it with a vinyl, folding top. Switching to frameless windows for the doors helped make the profile appear a little sleeker. A padded roll bar added a little extra safety and chassis rigidity.

Gallery: 1990 Dodge Dakota LS Sport Convertible

20 Photos

The truck has Dodge's 3.9-liter Magnum V6 that makes 125 horsepower (93 kilowatts) and has an automatic gearbox with a column-mounted shifter. This one is rear-wheel drive. However, four-wheel drive was an option originally.

Inside, there's gray cloth upholstery on the seats. The tech amenities include now-common features like power windows and air conditioning.

This one has a speedometer and odometer in metric units, which suggests original delivery outside of the United States. This one shows 95,728 kilometers (59,483 miles). Given that this truck is around 30 years old, that works out to less than 2,000 miles of use per year for the pickup.

If you're looking to create a collection of weird Dodge pickups, then Mecum's Indianapolis auction also includes a rare 1989 Shelby Dakota. This one has a fixed roof, but packs a 5.2-liter V8 under the hood that's good for 175 hp (131 kW). It also has a body kit that makes the exterior look more aggressive, and there's Shelby-branded cloth on the seats.