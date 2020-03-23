The 2020 Chevy Corvette flipped the script for the iconic American sports car. No longer would the engine sit ahead of the driver, like some uncouth brute. Chevy moved the engine to its rightful place behind the driver, putting it on full display, too. However, like other mid-engine cars, the engine cover has open vents that not only allow hot air to escape, but can also let in water, dirt, and other unwanted debris. A new YouTube video from Morgan Crosbie shows just how much water can collect around the engine after a wash. It’s enough to drive any clean-freak crazy.

Those who compulsively clean their vehicles should stock up on cleaning supplies if the mid-engine Corvette C8 is sitting in the garage. The large vents around the engine cover allow a significant amount of water to drain into the engine bay, with even soap collecting in hard to reach areas. This isn’t an uncommon problem in mid-engine cars where automakers and owners are eager to display the often potent powerplants. Putting it front and center means owners will need to give special attention to cleaning the engine bay, too.

Owners have nothing to worry about, though, unless they’re on a mission to eradicate every potential water spot from inside the engine bay. Engine bays are designed to get wet – rain and road spray often infiltrate engine bays regardless if they’re at the front or rear – and the Corvette is no different. It just creates a bit more work for those who always want their car looking pristine.

The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 is finally reaching customers after a lengthy delay. While entry-level models under $60,000 may be difficult to find, C8 deliveries are continuing to dealers amid the coronavirus pandemic. The National Corvette Museum is even closed, though those picking up their car from there can still do so. In the grand scheme of things, water spots in the engine bay aren’t the end of the world, but that doesn’t make them any less annoying either.