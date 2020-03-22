Last year at the 2019 SEMA, probably one of the most interesting builds we've seen is the 1983 Chevrolet C30 RV camper. It's the ultimate throwback to the '80s and it's built just the way it's supposed to look like if it were to be a motorhome.

It was a tasty build and if you're with us on this notion, you'd be happy to hear that this exact example is now for sale over at Grand Rapids Classics. But before we hop on to the details, take a quick gander first at the new images created for its listing.

Gallery: Custom 1983 Chevrolet C30 Camper "Brown Sugar"

24 Photos

We said it's tasty, right? The build is named "Brown Sugar," and with the color theme and graphics that are as brown and sweet as your favorite chocolate candy, we can't say there is a more appropriate name than that.

The base of this retro-licious camper build is a 1983 Chevy C-class motorhome. River City Rods of Davenport, Iowa made this by removing the old camper, replacing it with an extra-long pickup bed, and then put a huge camper on top of it. Inside the hood, a GM LS V-8 5.3-liter iron-block engine resides and sends power to the wheels via a 4L80E automatic transmission.

Even better, this motorhome is equipped with a full air suspension setup that allows the front cross-member to hit the ground if desired.

The retro treatment continues inside with plaid prints on the seats and rustic vibe on the camper behind. And oh, there's a Coca-Cola sink, too, in case you've missed that.

As expected, this one-off custom-made camper doesn't come cheap. It's listed at $179,990 but with a motorhome that looks as delicious as this, we think that price is all worth it.