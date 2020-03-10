The first production-spec example of the Ruf SCR is finally complete after originally debuting at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The SCR might look like a 964-generation Porsche 911, but it actually features Ruf's carbon fiber monocoque chassis and carbon fiber bodyshell with an integrated roll cage.

The SCR uses a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine that makes 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts) at 8,270 rpm and 347 pound-feet (470 Newton-meters) of torque. The only gearbox option is a six-speed manual. Ruf indicates the SCR weighs 2756 pounds (1,250 kilograms), and the coupe can reach a top speed of 199 miles per hour (320 kilometers per hour).

At first glance, the exterior of the SCR looks a lot like a 964 911. Ruf fits a different front fascia with large inlets in the corners and a mesh grille in the center. At the back, there are broader fenders similar to the ones on that generation's 911 Turbo. The taillights look like the classic units but add a strip of red LEDs that runs the width of the rear. The decklid wears a small ducktail spoiler. An oval-shaped exhaust outlet emerges from each corner of the bumper.

Inside, the SCR has an old-school gauge cluster with simple, analog displays, and there isn't a modern digital infotainment screen. Ruf covers the dashboard, door panels, console, and seat bolsters with deep brown leather. The center of the chairs has plaid fabric. The vehicle's carbon fiber structure is exposed in the footwells.

Ruf doesn't offer any pricing information for the SCR, but since this is a carbon fiber sports car from a boutique manufacturer don't expect the vehicle to be affordable.