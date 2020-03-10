New spy photos provide a great look at the next-generation Jaguar XJ. It's still under heavy camouflage, but this time there isn't any snow hiding even more of the body.

Jaguar covers this one in a camouflage wrap, and there are clearly panels underneath it as a method to hide even more of the vehicle's shape. The body features a large grille, and there's a long hood. Pop-out door handles keep the sides looking smooth. The arching roofline creates a sleek silhouette, and the rear glass runs far back on the rear deck. From the seams in the body, the vehicle seems to have a liftback design, which would create a more usable trunk opening.

There are no photos of the interior, but Jaguar needs to give the XJ cutting-edge tech to keep up with competitors in the segment. Judging by the vehicle's size, there looks to be plenty of room for occupants to stretch out in the rear seat.

Gallery: Jaguar XJ Electric Sedan Spy Shots

17 Photos

The XJ will ride on Jag's Modular Longitudinal Architecture platform. The company will introduce it with an electric powertrain, and there will possibly be as many as four electric motors. Jag will aim for 292 miles (470 kilometers) of range. Later, the XJ will be available with combustion engines that will allegedly include a hybrid-assisted 3.0-liter inline-six.

The XJ will debut before the end of 2020. Although, we don't yet know when sales begin. Jaguar enters the big electric sedan segment at around the same time as some of its major European competitors, like the Porsche Taycan, Mercedes-Benz EQS, and Audi E-Tron GT.