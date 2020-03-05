Out of all the tuners out there, Brabus is probably one of our favorites. The German tuner, which specializes in Mercedes-Benz and other Daimler vehicles, works its magic without having to botch the looks of the car. The company has made quite nice-looking creations in the past, and the Brabus 800 isn't an exception to that.

As you can see, the Brabus 800 Black and Gold Edition is based on the Mercedes-AMG G63. The modifications start with the widebody kit that further enhances the stance of the popular SUV. Of note, this Brabus is 10 centimeters (4 inches) wider than a regular AMG G63.

Browse through the images below before we get ahead of ourselves.

Gallery: Brabus 800 Black & Gold Edition

21 Photos

Of course, as the name and images should tell you, the Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG G63 comes in black with gold accents all over the body. The brake calipers, emblems, and logotypes are all in gold, as are the huge 23-inch Brabus Monoblock Platinum Edition Y-spoke forge alloys. These wheels are wrapped with 305/35 R23 Advan Sport high-performance tires.

To complete the neat exterior looks, Brabus also added elements like two golden struts on the grille, the naked carbon-fiber on the hood, and the LEDs above the windshield.

The black and gold theme continues in the Brabus 800's cabin, with black quilted leather seats, other black leather elements, and lots of gold accents that make the interior look really classy. As for the rear seats, Brabus replaced the bench types with two bucket ones with memory and integrated seat ventilation and heating. Nice.

Of course, what's a Brabus without substantial engine updates. After installing two high-performance turbochargers and other modifications, the Brabus 800 AMG G63 makes 789 horsepower (588 kilowatts) and 737 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque. This allows the super SUV to sprint from standstill to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 4.1 seconds.

The limited-edition Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG G63 has a price tag of 380,672 euros or around $424,000 at the current exchange rates, which is the export price that excludes VAT in Germany.