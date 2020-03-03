When Bentley uses big words such as “the ultimate two-seat grand tourer,” it immediately gets our attention. The new ultra-exclusive model from Crewe has been subjected to a three-part teaser campaign and is now just about ready to show off its precious bodywork. Only the second two-seater car Bentley has built since 1930, the Bacalar represents the work of Mulliner – the oldest coachbuilder in the world.

We’ve only seen the fancy two-tone wheels and a bit of the interior cabin up until now, so we’re anxious to find out whether the car is literally roofless. That’s the vibe the final teaser sent out, and we have been hearing rumors about the car being similar to the Ferrari Monza by not featuring a roof at all. Although it will likely be based on the Continental GT Convertible, you probably won’t be able to tell right away.

With two fewer seats, it means the Mulliner Bacalar could be significantly shorter and we already know the exterior styling will take after the dramatic EXP 100 GT concept car from last year. That one was a coupe, so it will be interesting to see how the concept’s polarizing design will be implemented in a road-going car that lacks a roof.

Some say it will cost roughly $1.9 million, and we won’t be too surprised if all cars have been sold out already. Production numbers will be low to reinforce the Bacalar’s exclusive status, while power should come from the familiar twin-turbo W12 6.0-liter engine with well over 600 hp.

Although it will be built primarily for grand touring, the new car named after a Mexican lake should offer some serious performance seeing as how it will likely be lighter than the 5,322-pound (2,414-kilogram) Continental GTC. The British droptop does the 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in 3.8 seconds and tops out at 207 mph (333 km/h) – not too shabby for something that weighs just about as much as the moon.

The livestream will start at 8:30 AM GMT / 3:30 AM EST.