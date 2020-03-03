Last year, Volkswagen debuts its first mass-production all-electric vehicle, the ID.3. It's also the debut of the ID family, which is a series of zero-emission vehicles for the global market. The electric compact hatchback won't be alone in the lineup, however, as its lifted version was reported bound to hit production as well.

The VW ID. Crozz concept, which debuted in 2017, was the first electric crossover for the brand. Today, following the cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen has confirmed the model for production and it will be called the ID.4.

Announced in a webcast, Volkswagen said that the ID.4 will also be the first of the ID family that will hit the U.S. market. It will be produced and sold in Europe, China, and the U.S. Just like the ID.3, the ID.4 will be underpinned by the highly-flexible modular electric drive matrix (MEB) platform.

Details about the ID.4 are a bit scarce at the moment, but VW confirmed that it will be available in both rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive layout, with the former being the launch configuration. For a low center of gravity and well-balanced weight distribution, the ID.4 will have its high-voltage battery positioned at the center of its underbody.

As for its interior, VW said that the electric crossover will have a fully digital cockpit, "operated primarily by using touch surfaces and intelligent, intuitive voice control." The German marque mentioned that the ID.4 will have up to 500 miles (805 kilometers) of range, depending on the drive package.

The countdown has begun for the first VW electric crossover, with a launch date happening this year.